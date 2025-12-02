Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
27. lim (x → (π/2)^-) (x - π/2) sec x
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
27. lim (x → (π/2)^-) (x - π/2) sec x
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
30. lim (θ → 0) ((1/2)^θ - 1) / θ
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
32. lim (x → 0) (3^x - 1) / (2^x - 1)
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
35. lim (x → 0⁺) ln(x² + 2x) / ln x
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
47. lim (t → ∞) (e^t + t²) / (e^t - t)
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
49. lim (x → 0) (x - sin x) / (x tan x)
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
51. lim (θ → 0) (θ - sin θ cos θ) / (tan θ - θ)