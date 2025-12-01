Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
32. lim (x → 0) (3^x - 1) / (2^x - 1)
32. lim (x → 0) (3^x - 1) / (2^x - 1)
35. lim (x → 0⁺) ln(x² + 2x) / ln x
37. lim (y → 0) (√(5y + 25) - 5) / y
47. lim (t → ∞) (e^t + t²) / (e^t - t)
51. lim (θ → 0) (θ - sin θ cos θ) / (tan θ - θ)
In Exercises 1–6, use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the limit. Then evaluate the limit using a method studied in Chapter 2.
5. lim (x → 0) (1 - cos x) / x²
7. lim (x → 2) (x - 2) / (x² - 4)