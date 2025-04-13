Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Curve Sketching
11:54 minutes
Problem 56
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
56. y = x² + 2/x
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the domain of the function y = x² + 2/x. Since the term 2/x is undefined for x = 0, the domain is all real numbers except x = 0.
Next, find the first derivative y' to determine critical points and local extrema. Use the quotient rule for differentiation: y' = d/dx (x² + 2/x).
Set the first derivative y' equal to zero to find critical points. Solve the equation y' = 0 for x to find potential local extrema.
Find the second derivative y'' to determine concavity and inflection points. Use the derivative of y' to find y'' and set y'' = 0 to find potential inflection points.
Evaluate the function y at the critical points and endpoints (if any) to find absolute extrema. Compare these values to determine the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on its domain.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:11m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Critical Points
Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local maxima, minima, or inflection points. To find them, compute the derivative of the function and solve for the values of x where the derivative equals zero or does not exist.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Second Derivative Test
The second derivative test helps determine the concavity of a function and identify inflection points. If the second derivative is positive at a critical point, the function is concave up, indicating a local minimum. If negative, the function is concave down, indicating a local maximum. A change in sign of the second derivative indicates an inflection point.
Recommended video:
06:02
The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Absolute Extrema
Absolute extrema are the highest or lowest points over the entire domain of a function. To find them, evaluate the function at critical points and endpoints of the domain. Compare these values to determine the absolute maximum and minimum. This is crucial for understanding the overall behavior of the function across its domain.
Recommended video:
05:58
Finding Extrema Graphically
Watch next
Master Summary of Curve Sketching with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning