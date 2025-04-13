Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Points Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local maxima, minima, or inflection points. To find them, compute the derivative of the function and solve for the values of x where the derivative equals zero or does not exist. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points

Second Derivative Test The second derivative test helps determine the concavity of a function and identify inflection points. If the second derivative is positive at a critical point, the function is concave up, indicating a local minimum. If negative, the function is concave down, indicating a local maximum. A change in sign of the second derivative indicates an inflection point. Recommended video: 06:02 06:02 The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema