Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

First Derivative The first derivative of a function, denoted as y' or f'(x), represents the rate of change of the function with respect to x. It provides information about the slope of the tangent line to the graph of the function at any given point. Analyzing the first derivative helps identify critical points, where the function may have local maxima or minima. Recommended video: 07:09 07:09 The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema

Second Derivative The second derivative, denoted as y'' or f''(x), is the derivative of the first derivative. It indicates the rate of change of the slope of the function, providing insights into the concavity of the graph. If y'' is positive, the graph is concave up, and if y'' is negative, the graph is concave down. This information is crucial for sketching the general shape of the function. Recommended video: 06:02 06:02 The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema