Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Curve Sketching
Problem 4.4.74
Textbook Question
Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.
74. y' = (x² - 2x)(x - 5)²
Step 1: Start by finding the second derivative y''. To do this, apply the product rule to y' = (x² - 2x)(x - 5)². Recall the product rule: if y' = u(x)v(x), then y'' = u'(x)v(x) + u(x)v'(x). Here, u(x) = (x² - 2x) and v(x) = (x - 5)².
Step 2: Compute the derivative of u(x) = (x² - 2x). Use the power rule to find u'(x) = 2x - 2.
Step 3: Compute the derivative of v(x) = (x - 5)². Use the chain rule to find v'(x) = 2(x - 5).
Step 4: Substitute u(x), u'(x), v(x), and v'(x) into the product rule formula for y''. This gives y'' = [(2x - 2)(x - 5)²] + [(x² - 2x)(2(x - 5))]. Simplify this expression by expanding and combining like terms.
Step 5: Use the second derivative y'' to analyze the concavity of the graph of f(x). Identify where y'' > 0 (indicating concave up) and y'' < 0 (indicating concave down). Combine this information with the critical points from y' = 0 to sketch the general shape of the graph of f(x).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
First Derivative
The first derivative of a function, denoted as y' or f'(x), represents the rate of change of the function with respect to x. It provides information about the slope of the tangent line to the graph of the function at any given point. Analyzing the first derivative helps identify critical points, where the function may have local maxima or minima.
The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Second Derivative
The second derivative, denoted as y'' or f''(x), is the derivative of the first derivative. It indicates the rate of change of the slope of the function, providing insights into the concavity of the graph. If y'' is positive, the graph is concave up, and if y'' is negative, the graph is concave down. This information is crucial for sketching the general shape of the function.
The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Graphing Procedure Steps
The graphing procedure involves several steps to analyze the behavior of a function based on its derivatives. Steps typically include finding critical points, determining intervals of increase and decrease, analyzing concavity using the second derivative, and identifying points of inflection. These steps collectively help in sketching an accurate representation of the function's graph.
Graphing The Derivative
