Graphing Functions Graphing functions involves plotting points on a coordinate plane to visualize the behavior of the function. This includes identifying key features such as intercepts, local extrema (maximum and minimum points), and inflection points where the concavity changes. Understanding how to analyze the function's equation helps in determining these characteristics effectively. Recommended video: 5:53 5:53 Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Local and Absolute Extrema Local extrema refer to points in the domain of a function where it reaches a local maximum or minimum compared to nearby points. Absolute extrema, on the other hand, are the highest or lowest points over the entire domain of the function. Finding these points typically involves using the first derivative test to identify critical points and evaluating the function at these points. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Finding Extrema Graphically