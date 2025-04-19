Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
Problem 60
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
60. y = 5 / (x⁴ + 5)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the function y = 5 / (x⁴ + 5). Start by identifying the domain of the function. Since the denominator x⁴ + 5 is always positive and never zero, the function is defined for all real numbers (-∞, ∞).
Step 2: Compute the first derivative y' to find critical points and identify local extreme points. Use the quotient rule: \( y' = \frac{(x^4 + 5)(0) - 5(4x^3)}{(x^4 + 5)^2} = \frac{-20x^3}{(x^4 + 5)^2} \). Set y' = 0 to find critical points, which occurs when the numerator -20x³ = 0. Solve for x.
Step 3: Compute the second derivative y'' to determine concavity and locate inflection points. Differentiate y' using the quotient rule again. Simplify the expression for y'' and set it equal to 0 to find where the concavity changes. Solve for x to find potential inflection points.
Step 4: Evaluate the function y at the critical points and endpoints (if applicable) to determine the absolute extreme points. Since the domain is all real numbers, there are no finite endpoints, but check the behavior of y as x approaches ±∞ to determine if absolute extrema exist.
Step 5: Use the information from the first and second derivatives to sketch the graph of the function. Mark the critical points, inflection points, and any absolute extreme points on the graph. Note the behavior of the function as x approaches ±∞ and the symmetry of the function (if any).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graphing Functions
Graphing functions involves plotting points on a coordinate plane to visualize the behavior of the function. This includes identifying key features such as intercepts, local extrema (maximum and minimum points), and inflection points where the concavity changes. Understanding how to analyze the function's equation helps in determining these characteristics effectively.
Local and Absolute Extrema
Local extrema refer to points in the domain of a function where it reaches a local maximum or minimum compared to nearby points. Absolute extrema, on the other hand, are the highest or lowest points over the entire domain of the function. Finding these points typically involves using the first derivative test to identify critical points and evaluating the function at these points.
Inflection Points
Inflection points are points on the graph of a function where the curvature changes, indicating a shift in concavity from concave up to concave down or vice versa. To find inflection points, one must analyze the second derivative of the function. If the second derivative changes sign at a point, that point is classified as an inflection point, which is crucial for understanding the overall shape of the graph.
