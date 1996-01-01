Solve the differential equation by separation of variables.
43–44. Motion in a gravitational field: An object is fired vertically upward with initial velocity v(0)=v₀ from initial position s(0)=s₀.
a. For the following values of v₀ and s₀, find the position and velocity functions for all times at which the object is above the ground (s = 0).
v₀ = 49 m/s, s₀ = 60 m
45–46. Harvesting problems Consider the harvesting problem in Example 6.
If r = 0.05 and H = 500, for what values of p₀ is the amount of the resource decreasing? For what value of p₀ is the amount of the resource constant? If p₀ = 9000, when does the resource vanish?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The general solution of the differential equation y'(t) = 1 is y(t) = t
What are the assumptions underlying the predator-prey model discussed in this section?
a. The differential equation y′+2y=t is first-order, linear, and separable.