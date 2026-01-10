Force on the end of a tank Determine the force on a circular end of the tank in Figure 6.78 if the tank is full of gasoline. The density of gasoline is ρ = 737 kg/m³.
Assume that a spring does not follow Hooke’s Law. Instead, the force required to stretch the spring x ft from its natural length is ƒ(𝓍) = 10𝓍³/² lb . How much work does it take to
a. stretch the spring 4 ft from its natural length?
Work
Lifting equipment A rock climber is about to haul up 100 N (about 22.5 lb) of equipment that has been hanging beneath her on 40 m of rope that weighs 0.8 N/m. How much work will it take? (Hint: Solve for the rope and equipment separately, then add.)
Earth’s attraction The force of attraction on an object below Earth’s surface is directly proportional to its distance from Earth’s center. Find the work done in moving a weight of w lb located α mi below Earth’s surface up to the surface itself. Assume Earth’s radius is a constant r mi.
Pumping a conical tank A right-circular conical tank, point down, with top radius 5 ft and height 10 ft, is filled with a liquid whose weight-density is 60lb/ft³. How much work does it take to pump the liquid to a point 2 ft above the tank? If the pump is driven by a motor rated at 275ft-lb/sec (1/2 hp), how long will it take to empty the tank?
How much work is required to push a chair across the floor with a force of from to along the -axis?
How much work is required to move an object with a force of acting along the -axis from to ?