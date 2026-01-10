Leaky Bucket A 1-kg bucket resting on the ground contains 3 kg of water. How much work is required to raise the bucket vertically a distance of 10 m if water leaks out of the bucket at a constant rate of 1/5 kg/m? Assume the weight of the rope used to raise the bucket is negligible. (Hint: Use the definition of work, W = ∫a^bF(y) dy, where F is the variable force required to lift an object along a vertical line from y=a to y=b.)
Work
Lifting equipment A rock climber is about to haul up 100 N (about 22.5 lb) of equipment that has been hanging beneath her on 40 m of rope that weighs 0.8 N/m. How much work will it take? (Hint: Solve for the rope and equipment separately, then add.)
A vertical spring A 10-kg mass is attached to a spring that hangs vertically and is stretched 2 m from the equilibrium position of the spring. Assume a linear spring with F(x) = kx.
a. How much work is required to compress the spring and lift the mass 0.5 m?
52–54. Force on a window A diving pool that is 4 m deep and full of water has a viewing window on one of its vertical walls. Find the force on the following windows.
The window is circular, with a radius of 0.5 m, tangent to the bottom of the pool.
Force on the end of a tank Determine the force on a circular end of the tank in Figure 6.78 if the tank is full of gasoline. The density of gasoline is ρ = 737 kg/m³.
Work
Earth’s attraction The force of attraction on an object below Earth’s surface is directly proportional to its distance from Earth’s center. Find the work done in moving a weight of w lb located α mi below Earth’s surface up to the surface itself. Assume Earth’s radius is a constant r mi.
Work
Pumping a conical tank A right-circular conical tank, point down, with top radius 5 ft and height 10 ft, is filled with a liquid whose weight-density is 60lb/ft³. How much work does it take to pump the liquid to a point 2 ft above the tank? If the pump is driven by a motor rated at 275ft-lb/sec (1/2 hp), how long will it take to empty the tank?
Work
Assume that a spring does not follow Hooke’s Law. Instead, the force required to stretch the spring x ft from its natural length is ƒ(𝓍) = 10𝓍³/² lb . How much work does it take to
a. stretch the spring 4 ft from its natural length?