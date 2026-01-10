52–54. Force on a window A diving pool that is 4 m deep and full of water has a viewing window on one of its vertical walls. Find the force on the following windows.
The window is circular, with a radius of 0.5 m, tangent to the bottom of the pool.
Force on the end of a tank Determine the force on a circular end of the tank in Figure 6.78 if the tank is full of gasoline. The density of gasoline is ρ = 737 kg/m³.
Lifting equipment A rock climber is about to haul up 100 N (about 22.5 lb) of equipment that has been hanging beneath her on 40 m of rope that weighs 0.8 N/m. How much work will it take? (Hint: Solve for the rope and equipment separately, then add.)
Earth’s attraction The force of attraction on an object below Earth’s surface is directly proportional to its distance from Earth’s center. Find the work done in moving a weight of w lb located α mi below Earth’s surface up to the surface itself. Assume Earth’s radius is a constant r mi.
Assume that a spring does not follow Hooke’s Law. Instead, the force required to stretch the spring x ft from its natural length is ƒ(𝓍) = 10𝓍³/² lb . How much work does it take to
a. stretch the spring 4 ft from its natural length?
How much work is required to push a chair across the floor with a force of from to along the -axis?