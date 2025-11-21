In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
8. y = ln kx, k constant
10. y = ln(t^(3/2))
12. y = ln(10/x)
14. y = ln(2θ+2)
18. y = t√(ln t)
23. y = ln(x)/(1+ln(x))
25. y = ln(ln(x))