Theorem 7.8
Differentiate sinh⁻¹ x = ln (x + √(x² + 1)) to show that d/dx (sinh⁻¹ x) = 1 / √(x² + 1).
Master Derivatives of General Exponential Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Theorem 7.8
Differentiate sinh⁻¹ x = ln (x + √(x² + 1)) to show that d/dx (sinh⁻¹ x) = 1 / √(x² + 1).
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
8. y = ln kx, k constant
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
10. y = ln(t^(3/2))
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
12. y = ln(10/x)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
16. y = (ln x)³
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
18. y = t√(ln t)
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
23. y = ln(x)/(1+ln(x))