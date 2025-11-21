Velocity of falling body Refer to Exercise 95, which gives the position function for a falling body. Use m = 75 kg and k = 0.2.
a. Confirm that the BASE jumper’s velocity t seconds after jumping is v(t) = d'(t) = √(mg/k) tanh (√(kg/m) t).
Velocity of falling body Refer to Exercise 95, which gives the position function for a falling body. Use m = 75 kg and k = 0.2.
c. How long does it take for the BASE jumper to reach a speed of 45 m/s (roughly 100 mi/hr)?
Theorem 7.8
Differentiate sinh⁻¹ x = ln (x + √(x² + 1)) to show that d/dx (sinh⁻¹ x) = 1 / √(x² + 1).
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
8. y = ln kx, k constant
12. y = ln(10/x)
14. y = ln(2θ+2)
16. y = (ln x)³