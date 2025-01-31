An object oscillates along a vertical line, and its position in centimeters is given by y(t) = 30(sint - 1), where t ≥ 0 is measured in seconds and y is positive in the upward direction.
Find the velocity of the oscillator, v(t) =y′(t).
Find the velocity of the oscillator, v(t) =y′(t).
At what times and positions is the velocity zero?
The acceleration of the oscillator is a(t) = v′(t). Find and graph the acceleration function.
Verifying derivative formulas Verify the following derivative formulas using the Quotient Rule.
d/dx (sec x) = sec x tan x
Evaluate the following limits or state that they do not exist. (Hint: Identify each limit as the derivative of a function at a point.)
lim x→π/2 cos x/x−π/2
Use a graphing utility to plot the curve and the tangent line.
y = cos x / 1−cos x; x = π/3