23–51. Calculating derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin x / 1 + cos x
23–51. Calculating derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = tan x + cot x
An object oscillates along a vertical line, and its position in centimeters is given by y(t) = 30(sin t - 1), where t ≥ 0 is measured in seconds and y is positive in the upward direction.
The acceleration of the oscillator is a(t) = v′(t). Find and graph the acceleration function.
Verifying derivative formulas Verify the following derivative formulas using the Quotient Rule.
d/dx (sec x) = sec x tan x
Verifying derivative formulas Verify the following derivative formulas using the Quotient Rule.
d/dx (csc x) = -csc x cot x