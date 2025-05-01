Find the derivative of the function: . Which of the following is correct?
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Derivatives of Trig Functions
- Multiple Choice16views
- Multiple Choice
Differentiate the function: . Which of the following is the correct derivative ?20views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct derivative of with respect to ?16views
- Textbook Question
Find all points on the curve y = tan x, −π/2 < x < π/2, where the tangent line is parallel to the line y = 2x. Sketch the curve and tangent lines together, labeling each with its equation.94views
- Multiple Choice
Differentiate the function: . Which of the following is the correct derivative ?17views
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the function.192views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the function.168views
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the function.132views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Find the indicated derivative.
of147views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Find the indicated derivative.136views
- Multiple Choice
Find the indicated derivative.
of115views
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the function.139views
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the function.115views
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the function.139views3rank
- Textbook Question
Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve y = sin x at x = 0.118views