Solve the differential equation using the method of undetermined coefficients. Which of the following is a particular solution?
Multiple Choice
45–46. Harvesting problems Consider the harvesting problem in Example 6.
If r = 0.05 and H = 500, for what values of p₀ is the amount of the resource decreasing? For what value of p₀ is the amount of the resource constant? If p₀ = 9000, when does the resource vanish?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The general solution of the differential equation y'(t) = 1 is y(t) = t
Explain how the growth rate function determines the solution of a population model.
