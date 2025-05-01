Step 3: Use the method of undetermined coefficients to find a particular solution y_p. The non-homogeneous term on the right-hand side is 2x + 3 - e^{-2x}, which is a combination of a polynomial (2x + 3) and an exponential term (-e^{-2x}). Assume a particular solution of the form y_p = Ax + B + De^{-2x}, where A, B, and D are constants to be determined.