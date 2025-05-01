Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
Multiple Choice
Solve the differential equation y'' + 2y' = 2x + 3 - e^{-2x} using the method of undetermined coefficients. Which of the following is a particular solution?
A
y_p(x) = 2x + 3 + e^{-2x}
B
y_p(x) = ax^2 + bx + c + d e^{-2x},where a = 1, b = 0, c = 0, d = 0
C
y_p(x) = x^2 + 2x - e^{-2x}
D
y_p(x) = x + frac{3}{2} - frac{1}{2} e^{-2x}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the given differential equation is a second-order linear non-homogeneous differential equation of the form y'' + 2y' = 2x + 3 - e^{-2x}. The solution will be the sum of the complementary solution (y_c) and a particular solution (y_p).
Step 2: Solve for the complementary solution y_c by solving the associated homogeneous equation y'' + 2y' = 0. The characteristic equation is r^2 + 2r = 0, which factors as r(r + 2) = 0. This gives roots r = 0 and r = -2. Thus, the complementary solution is y_c = C_1 + C_2 e^{-2x}, where C_1 and C_2 are constants.
Step 3: Use the method of undetermined coefficients to find a particular solution y_p. The non-homogeneous term on the right-hand side is 2x + 3 - e^{-2x}, which is a combination of a polynomial (2x + 3) and an exponential term (-e^{-2x}). Assume a particular solution of the form y_p = Ax + B + De^{-2x}, where A, B, and D are constants to be determined.
Step 4: Substitute y_p = Ax + B + De^{-2x} into the original differential equation. Compute the first derivative y_p' = A - 2De^{-2x} and the second derivative y_p'' = 4De^{-2x}. Substitute these into y'' + 2y' = 2x + 3 - e^{-2x} and collect like terms to form an equation for A, B, and D.
Step 5: Solve the resulting system of equations for A, B, and D by equating coefficients of like terms (x, constant, and e^{-2x}) on both sides of the equation. This will yield the values A = 1, B = 3/2, and D = -1/2. Thus, the particular solution is y_p(x) = x + 3/2 - (1/2)e^{-2x}.
