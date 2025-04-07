Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the derivative y' is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with respect to the inner function g by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to x. This rule is essential when dealing with nested functions, such as y = (1 − √x)⁻¹.

Power Rule The power rule is a basic rule for differentiation that applies to functions of the form y = x^n, where n is any real number. The derivative of y with respect to x is given by y' = n*x^(n-1). This rule is crucial for differentiating terms like (1 − √x)⁻¹, where the exponent is negative, and it helps simplify the process of finding the first and second derivatives.