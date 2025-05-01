Let . What is the derivative of ?
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Higher Order Derivatives
Textbook Question
Derivative Calculations
In Exercises 1–12, find the first and second derivatives.
y = x³/3 + x²/2 + x/4
Find the third derivative of the given function.
Find the third derivative of the given function.
Find the third derivative of the given function.
Find f′(x), f′′(x), and f′′′(x) for the following functions.
f(x) = 3x3 + 5x2 + 6x
Find f′(x), f′′(x), and f′′′(x) for the following functions.
f(x) = 3x2 + 5ex
Find f′(x), f′′(x), and f′′′(x) for the following functions.
f(x) = (x2 - 7x - 8) / (x + 1)
If f(t)=t¹⁰, find f′(t), f′′(t), and f′′′(t).
Find d²/dx² (sin x + cos x).
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counter example.
b. d²/dx² (sin x) = sin x.
A differential equation is an equation involving an unknown function and its derivatives. Consider the differential equation y′′(t)+y(t) = 0.
b. Show that y = B cos t satisfies the equation for any constant B.
Find y'' for the following functions.
y = x sin x
Find y'' for the following functions.
y = ex sin x
Find y'' for the following functions.
y = tan x