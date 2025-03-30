Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Higher Order Derivatives
4:50 minutes
Problem 3.3.37
Textbook Question
Find the first and second derivatives of the functions in Exercises 33–38.
w = ((1 + 3z) / 3z) (3 − z)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by simplifying the function w = ((1 + 3z) / 3z) (3 − z). Distribute the terms to express w as a single fraction or polynomial if possible.
Step 2: Once simplified, apply the product rule to find the first derivative. The product rule states that if you have a function w = u(z) * v(z), then the derivative w' = u'(z) * v(z) + u(z) * v'(z). Identify u(z) and v(z) from your expression.
Step 3: Calculate the derivatives u'(z) and v'(z) separately. For u(z) = (1 + 3z) / 3z, use the quotient rule: if u(z) = f(z)/g(z), then u'(z) = (f'(z)g(z) - f(z)g'(z)) / (g(z))^2. For v(z) = (3 - z), simply find the derivative with respect to z.
Step 4: Substitute u'(z), v(z), u(z), and v'(z) back into the product rule formula to find the first derivative w'. Simplify the expression if necessary.
Step 5: To find the second derivative, differentiate w' with respect to z again. Use the appropriate rules (product, quotient, or chain rule) as needed, and simplify the resulting expression to obtain the second derivative.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Product Rule
The product rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to find the derivative of a product of two functions. If you have two functions, u(z) and v(z), the derivative of their product is given by (u'v + uv'). This rule is essential when differentiating expressions where two functions are multiplied together, as seen in the given function w = ((1 + 3z) / 3z) (3 − z).
Quotient Rule
The quotient rule is used to differentiate functions that are ratios of two differentiable functions. For a function expressed as a quotient u(z)/v(z), the derivative is (v(z)u'(z) - u(z)v'(z)) / (v(z))^2. This rule is crucial for finding the derivative of the first part of the given function, (1 + 3z) / 3z, which is a quotient.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a method for differentiating composite functions. If a function y = f(g(z)) is composed of two functions, the derivative is f'(g(z)) * g'(z). This rule is important when dealing with nested functions, ensuring that each layer of the function is correctly differentiated, which may be necessary when simplifying the derivatives of the given function.
