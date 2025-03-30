Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Product Rule The product rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to find the derivative of a product of two functions. If you have two functions, u(z) and v(z), the derivative of their product is given by (u'v + uv'). This rule is essential when differentiating expressions where two functions are multiplied together, as seen in the given function w = ((1 + 3z) / 3z) (3 − z). Recommended video: 05:18 05:18 The Product Rule

Quotient Rule The quotient rule is used to differentiate functions that are ratios of two differentiable functions. For a function expressed as a quotient u(z)/v(z), the derivative is (v(z)u'(z) - u(z)v'(z)) / (v(z))^2. This rule is crucial for finding the derivative of the first part of the given function, (1 + 3z) / 3z, which is a quotient. Recommended video: 06:43 06:43 The Quotient Rule