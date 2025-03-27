Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Higher Order Derivatives
9:30 minutes
Problem 3.6.63
Textbook Question
Second Derivatives
Find y'' in Exercises 59–64.
y = x(2x + 1)⁴
1
First, identify the function y = x(2x + 1)^4. We need to find the second derivative y''.
To find the first derivative y', apply the product rule. The product rule states that if you have a function y = u(x)v(x), then y' = u'(x)v(x) + u(x)v'(x). Here, let u(x) = x and v(x) = (2x + 1)^4.
Calculate the derivatives: u'(x) = 1 and v'(x) using the chain rule. For v(x) = (2x + 1)^4, let w = 2x + 1, then v(x) = w^4. The derivative v'(x) = 4w^3 * (dw/dx) = 4(2x + 1)^3 * 2.
Substitute the derivatives back into the product rule: y' = 1 * (2x + 1)^4 + x * 8(2x + 1)^3.
Simplify y' and then find the second derivative y'' by differentiating y' again. Use the product rule and chain rule as necessary to find y''.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Product Rule
The product rule is a fundamental differentiation rule used when finding the derivative of a product of two functions. If you have two functions u(x) and v(x), the derivative of their product is given by u'(x)v(x) + u(x)v'(x). This rule is essential for differentiating expressions like y = x(2x + 1)⁴, where x is multiplied by another function.
05:18
The Product Rule
Chain Rule
The chain rule is used to differentiate composite functions, where one function is nested inside another. If you have a function y = f(g(x)), the derivative is f'(g(x)) * g'(x). In the given problem, the chain rule helps differentiate the term (2x + 1)⁴, treating it as a composite function with an inner function g(x) = 2x + 1.
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Second Derivative
The second derivative, denoted as y'', is the derivative of the first derivative y'. It provides information about the curvature or concavity of the function's graph. Calculating the second derivative involves differentiating the first derivative, often requiring the application of differentiation rules like the product and chain rules multiple times.
06:02
The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
