Product Rule The product rule is a fundamental differentiation rule used when finding the derivative of a product of two functions. If you have two functions u(x) and v(x), the derivative of their product is given by u'(x)v(x) + u(x)v'(x). This rule is essential for differentiating expressions like y = x(2x + 1)⁴, where x is multiplied by another function.

Chain Rule The chain rule is used to differentiate composite functions, where one function is nested inside another. If you have a function y = f(g(x)), the derivative is f'(g(x)) * g'(x). In the given problem, the chain rule helps differentiate the term (2x + 1)⁴, treating it as a composite function with an inner function g(x) = 2x + 1.