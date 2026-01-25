In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₂^∞ (1 / (x√x)) dx
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₂^∞ (1 / (x√x)) dx
Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
83. Find the area of the region.
For each x > 0, let G(x) = ∫(from 0 to x) e^(-xt) dt. Prove that xG(x) = 1 for each x > 0.
Which of the improper integrals in Exercises 63–68 converge and which diverge?
∫ from 6 to ∞ of (1 / √(θ² + 1)) dθ