Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
Multiple Choice
Which of the following integrals is improper?
A
int_{-1}^1 1/(x+2) dx
B
int_0^1 x^2 dx
C
int_1^infty 1/x^2 dx
D
int_0^2 (x+1) dx
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an improper integral. An integral is considered improper if it involves either an infinite limit of integration or a discontinuity in the integrand within the interval of integration.
Step 2: Analyze each integral provided in the problem to determine if it is improper. For example, check if the limits of integration include infinity or if the integrand becomes undefined at any point within the interval.
Step 3: For the integral \( \int_{-1}^1 \frac{1}{x+2} \, dx \), observe that the integrand \( \frac{1}{x+2} \) is continuous within the interval \([-1, 1]\), and the limits are finite. Therefore, this integral is not improper.
Step 4: For the integral \( \int_0^1 x^2 \, dx \), note that the integrand \( x^2 \) is continuous within the interval \([0, 1]\), and the limits are finite. Thus, this integral is not improper.
Step 5: For the integral \( \int_1^\infty \frac{1}{x^2} \, dx \), observe that the upper limit of integration is infinity, which makes this integral improper. Additionally, for \( \int_0^2 (x+1) \, dx \), the integrand \( x+1 \) is continuous within \([0, 2]\), and the limits are finite, so it is not improper.
