Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
Multiple Choice
Which of the following integrals is improper because the interval of integration is infinite?
A
int_0^1 x^2 dx
B
int_1^2 sqrt{x} dx
C
int_1^{infty} frac{1}{x^2} dx
D
int_{-1}^1 frac{1}{x} dx
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an improper integral. An integral is considered improper if it involves an infinite interval of integration or if the integrand becomes unbounded within the interval.
Step 2: Analyze each integral provided in the problem. For example, int_0^1 x^2 dx has a finite interval [0, 1] and the integrand x^2 is well-behaved (bounded) within this interval, so it is not improper.
Step 3: Examine int_1^2 sqrt{x} dx. The interval [1, 2] is finite, and the integrand sqrt{x} is also bounded within this interval, so this integral is not improper.
Step 4: Consider int_1^{infty} frac{1}{x^2} dx. The interval of integration is [1, ∞), which is infinite. This makes the integral improper due to the infinite upper limit of integration.
Step 5: Review int_{-1}^1 frac{1}{x} dx. The interval [-1, 1] is finite, but the integrand frac{1}{x} becomes unbounded at x = 0 (division by zero). This makes the integral improper due to the unbounded behavior of the integrand within the interval.
