Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
g(t) = 3t⁵ - 30t⁴ + 80t³ + 100
h(t) = 2 + cos 2t on [0,π]
f(x) = x⁴eˣ + x
f(x) = ³√(x - 4)
Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Determine the locations of the inflection points of f and the intervals on which f is concave up or concave down.
Let ƒ(x) = (x - 3) (x + 3)²
d. Determine the intervals on which ƒ is concave up or concave down.
e. Identify the local extreme values and inflection points of ƒ .