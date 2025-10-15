39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin.
A hyperbola with vertices (±2, 0) and asymptotes y = ±3x/2
A hyperbola with vertices (±2, 0) and asymptotes y = ±3x/2
A hyperbola with vertices (±4, 0) and foci (±6, 0)
An ellipse with vertices (±5, 0), passing through the point (4, 3/5)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. On every ellipse, there are exactly two points at which the curve has slope s, where s is any real number.
d. The point on a parabola closest to the focus is the vertex.
13–30. Graphing conic sections Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola, and then sketch a graph of the curve. For each parabola, specify the location of the focus and the equation of the directrix; for each ellipse, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the lengths of the major and minor axes; for each hyperbola, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the equations of the asymptotes.
x²/9 + y²/4 = 1