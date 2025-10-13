39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin.
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The point on a parabola closest to the focus is the vertex.
Watch next
Master Geometries from Conic Sections with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin.
An ellipse with vertices (±5, 0), passing through the point (4, 3/5)
39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. On every ellipse, there are exactly two points at which the curve has slope s, where s is any real number.
13–30. Graphing conic sections Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola, and then sketch a graph of the curve. For each parabola, specify the location of the focus and the equation of the directrix; for each ellipse, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the lengths of the major and minor axes; for each hyperbola, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the equations of the asymptotes.
x²/9 + y²/4 = 1
69–72. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point.
x² = -6y; (-6, -6)
69–72. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given point.
y² - x²/64 = 1; (6, -5/4)