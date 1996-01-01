41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
b. Find how many terms are needed to ensure that the remainder is less than 10⁻³.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
b. Find how many terms are needed to ensure that the remainder is less than 10⁻³.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ, respectively) on the exact value of the series.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
d. Find an interval in which the value of the series must lie if you approximate it using ten terms of the series.
41. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁶
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
a. Find an upper bound for the remainder in terms of n.
43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
c. Find lower and upper bounds (Lₙ and Uₙ, respectively) on the exact value of the series.
43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ
41–44. {Use of Tech} Remainders and estimates Consider the following convergent series.
d. Find an interval in which the value of the series must lie if you approximate it using ten terms of the series.
43. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ