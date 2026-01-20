2. When applying the formula for integration by parts, how do you choose the u and dv? How can you apply integration by parts to an integral of the form ∫ f(x) dx?
12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
Problem 8.2.30
Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ z(ln z)² dz
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
