Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ 4x sec²(2x) dx
Master Introduction to Integration by Parts with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ 4x sec²(2x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ (r² + r + 1) e^r dr
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ t² e^(4t) dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ x⁵ e³ˣ dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫₀^π/2 x³ cos 2x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫₀¹/√2 2x arcsin(x²) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ x² tan⁻¹(x / 2) dx