Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ (r² + r + 1) e^r dr
∫ t² e^(4t) dt
∫ e^(-y) cos(y) dy
2. When applying the formula for integration by parts, how do you choose the u and dv? How can you apply integration by parts to an integral of the form ∫ f(x) dx?
[Technology Exercise] 75. Find, to two decimal places, the x-coordinate of the centroid of the region in the first quadrant bounded by the x-axis, the curve y = arctan(x), and the line x = √3.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ ln(x + x²) dx
∫ z(ln z)² dz