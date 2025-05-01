Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
Multiple Choice
Suppose the graph of a continuous function f is shown below, and the area between the graph of f and the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 2 is 3 (above the x-axis), and from x = 2 to x = 4 is 2 (below the x-axis). What is the value of the definite integral int_0^4 f(x) dx?
A
-1
B
0
C
5
D
1
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of a definite integral. The definite integral \( \int_a^b f(x) \, dx \) represents the net area between the graph of \( f(x) \) and the x-axis over the interval \([a, b]\). Areas above the x-axis contribute positively, while areas below the x-axis contribute negatively.
Step 2: Identify the given information. From x = 0 to x = 2, the area above the x-axis is 3. From x = 2 to x = 4, the area below the x-axis is 2. This means the integral from x = 0 to x = 2 contributes \(+3\), and the integral from x = 2 to x = 4 contributes \(-2\).
Step 3: Break the integral \( \int_0^4 f(x) \, dx \) into two parts using the property of definite integrals: \( \int_0^4 f(x) \, dx = \int_0^2 f(x) \, dx + \int_2^4 f(x) \, dx \).
Step 4: Substitute the values of the areas into the equation. From the given information, \( \int_0^2 f(x) \, dx = 3 \) and \( \int_2^4 f(x) \, dx = -2 \).
Step 5: Add the two results together to find the net area: \( \int_0^4 f(x) \, dx = 3 + (-2) \). This gives the value of the definite integral.
