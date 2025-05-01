Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
Multiple Choice
Let g(x) = _0^x f(t) \,dt, where f is the function whose graph is shown. Which of the following statements is true about g'(x)?
A
g'(x) = f(x)
B
g'(x) = _0^x f'(t) \,dt
C
g'(x) = f(0)
D
g'(x) = x f(x)
Verified step by step guidance
1
The problem involves the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, which states that if g(x) = ∫0x f(t) dt, then g'(x) = f(x). This theorem connects differentiation and integration.
To understand why g'(x) = f(x), recall that the derivative of an integral with a variable upper limit is the integrand evaluated at that upper limit. In this case, the upper limit is x, so g'(x) = f(x).
The other options can be ruled out as follows: g'(x) = ∫0x f'(t) dt is incorrect because the derivative of g(x) is not another integral; g'(x) = f(0) is incorrect because it evaluates f at the lower limit, not the upper limit; and g'(x) = x f(x) is incorrect because it introduces an extra factor of x that is not part of the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus.
To summarize, the correct answer is g'(x) = f(x), which directly follows from the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus.
This problem highlights the importance of understanding the relationship between differentiation and integration, as well as the role of the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus in solving such problems.
