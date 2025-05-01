Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Integrals of Trig Functions
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the integral: \int_1^7 w^2 \ln(w) \, dw
A
[w^2 \ln(w) - w^2] \Big|_1^7
B
\frac{1}{2} [w^2 \ln(w) - \frac{w^2}{2}] \Big|_1^7
C
\int_1^7 \ln(w) \, dw = [w \ln(w) - w] \Big|_1^7
D
\frac{1}{3} [w^3 \ln(w) - \frac{w^3}{3}] \Big|_1^7
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral \( \int_1^7 w^2 \ln(w) \, dw \) involves a product of functions \( w^2 \) and \( \ln(w) \). This suggests using integration by parts, which is given by \( \int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du \).
Step 2: Choose \( u = \ln(w) \) (since its derivative simplifies) and \( dv = w^2 \, dw \). Compute \( du = \frac{1}{w} \, dw \) and \( v = \frac{w^3}{3} \) (by integrating \( w^2 \)).
Step 3: Substitute into the integration by parts formula: \( \int w^2 \ln(w) \, dw = \frac{w^3}{3} \ln(w) - \int \frac{w^3}{3} \cdot \frac{1}{w} \, dw \). Simplify the second integral to \( \int \frac{w^3}{3} \cdot \frac{1}{w} \, dw = \int \frac{w^2}{3} \, dw \).
Step 4: Compute \( \int \frac{w^2}{3} \, dw \). Factor out \( \frac{1}{3} \) and integrate \( w^2 \) to get \( \frac{1}{3} \cdot \frac{w^3}{3} = \frac{w^3}{9} \). Substitute this result back into the expression from Step 3.
Step 5: Combine terms to express the integral as \( \frac{w^3}{3} \ln(w) - \frac{w^3}{9} \). Evaluate this expression at the bounds \( w = 7 \) and \( w = 1 \) to find the definite integral value.
