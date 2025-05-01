Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Integrals of Trig Functions
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the double integral by reversing the order of integration: \int_0^4 \int_{3y}^{12} 13e^{x^2} \, dx \, dy
A
\int_{x=0}^{x=12} \int_{y=0}^{y=\frac{x}{3}} 13e^{x^2} \, dy \, dx
B
\int_{x=3y}^{x=12} \int_{y=0}^{y=4} 13e^{x^2} \, dy \, dx
C
\int_{y=0}^{y=4} \int_{x=0}^{x=12} 13e^{x^2} \, dx \, dy
D
\int_{3 \times 0}^{12} 13e^{x^2} \left( \frac{x}{3} \right) dx
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to reverse the order of integration for the given double integral \( \int_0^4 \int_{3y}^{12} 13e^{x^2} \, dx \, dy \). This involves analyzing the bounds of integration and rewriting them appropriately.
Step 2: Analyze the current bounds. The outer integral \( \int_0^4 \) corresponds to \( y \) ranging from 0 to 4. The inner integral \( \int_{3y}^{12} \) corresponds to \( x \) ranging from \( 3y \) to 12. This means \( x \) depends on \( y \).
Step 3: Reverse the order of integration. To do this, determine the new bounds for \( x \) and \( y \). Observe that \( x \) ranges from 0 to 12 (the original upper limit of \( x \)), and for a fixed \( x \), \( y \) ranges from 0 to \( \frac{x}{3} \) (since \( x = 3y \) implies \( y = \frac{x}{3} \)).
Step 4: Rewrite the integral with the reversed order of integration. The new integral becomes \( \int_{x=0}^{x=12} \int_{y=0}^{y=\frac{x}{3}} 13e^{x^2} \, dy \, dx \). This matches the correct answer provided in the problem.
Step 5: Verify the setup. Ensure that the new bounds correctly describe the region of integration. The region is bounded by \( y = 0 \), \( y = 4 \), \( x = 3y \), and \( x = 12 \). Reversing the order of integration correctly captures this region.
