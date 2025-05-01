Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Integrals of Trig Functions
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the integral: ∫ arctan(1/x) dx
A
x arctan(1/x) + (1/2) \, \ln(x^2 + 1) + C
B
x^2 arctan(1/x) + C
C
arctan(1/x) + C
D
x arctan(x) - (1/2) \, \ln(x^2 + 1) + C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves the function arctan(1/x). To solve this, we will use integration by parts, which is based on the formula: ∫u dv = uv - ∫v du.
Step 2: Choose u = arctan(1/x) and dv = dx. This means we need to compute du and v. First, differentiate u to find du: u = arctan(1/x) implies du = -1/(x^2 + 1) dx. Next, integrate dv = dx to find v: v = x.
Step 3: Substitute into the integration by parts formula: ∫arctan(1/x) dx = uv - ∫v du = x arctan(1/x) - ∫x(-1/(x^2 + 1)) dx.
Step 4: Simplify the remaining integral: ∫x(-1/(x^2 + 1)) dx = -∫x/(x^2 + 1) dx. To solve this, use substitution. Let w = x^2 + 1, so dw = 2x dx. Rewrite the integral as -1/2 ∫1/w dw, which simplifies to -1/2 ln|w| + C.
Step 5: Substitute back w = x^2 + 1 into the result and combine terms: The final expression becomes x arctan(1/x) + (1/2) ln(x^2 + 1) + C.
Watch next
Master Integrals Resulting in Basic Trig Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice