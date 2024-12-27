1:42 minutes 1:42 minutes Problem 2.12a Textbook Question Textbook Question Graph the function f(x)=e^−x / x(x+2)^2 using a graphing utility. (Experiment with your choice of a graphing window.) Use your graph to determine the following limits.

a. lim x→−2^+ f(x)

Verified Solution
Video duration: 1m

