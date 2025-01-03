Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. They are essential for understanding continuity, derivatives, and integrals. In this question, evaluating the limit as x approaches 5 involves determining the behavior of the function near that point, which may require algebraic manipulation or applying limit laws. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Natural Logarithm The natural logarithm, denoted as ln, is the logarithm to the base e (approximately 2.718). It is a crucial function in calculus, particularly in problems involving growth rates and exponential functions. In the given limit, the natural logarithm of an expression is involved, which may affect the limit's evaluation, especially if the argument approaches zero or infinity. Recommended video: 05:18 05:18 Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function