Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Problem 2.37
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→5 ln 6(√x^2−16−3) / 5x−25
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. They are essential for understanding continuity, derivatives, and integrals. In this question, evaluating the limit as x approaches 5 involves determining the behavior of the function near that point, which may require algebraic manipulation or applying limit laws.
Natural Logarithm
The natural logarithm, denoted as ln, is the logarithm to the base e (approximately 2.718). It is a crucial function in calculus, particularly in problems involving growth rates and exponential functions. In the given limit, the natural logarithm of an expression is involved, which may affect the limit's evaluation, especially if the argument approaches zero or infinity.
Indeterminate Forms
Indeterminate forms occur in calculus when evaluating limits leads to expressions like 0/0 or ∞/∞, which do not provide clear information about the limit's value. In this case, the limit may require techniques such as L'Hôpital's Rule or algebraic simplification to resolve. Recognizing and addressing indeterminate forms is crucial for correctly evaluating the limit presented in the question.
