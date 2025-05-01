Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Find the area of the part of the plane 5x + 4y + z = 20 that lies in the first octant.
A
40
B
30
C
24
D
20
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The plane 5x + 4y + z = 20 intersects the coordinate axes in the first octant. The first octant is where x, y, and z are all positive. To find the area of the triangular region formed by the plane in the first octant, we need to determine the points where the plane intersects the x-axis, y-axis, and z-axis.
Step 2: Find the intercepts of the plane. Set two variables to zero at a time to find the intercepts: - For the x-intercept, set y = 0 and z = 0, solve 5x = 20 to get x = 4. - For the y-intercept, set x = 0 and z = 0, solve 4y = 20 to get y = 5. - For the z-intercept, set x = 0 and y = 0, solve z = 20 to get z = 20.
Step 3: Visualize the triangular region. The intercepts (4, 0, 0), (0, 5, 0), and (0, 0, 20) form a triangle in the first octant. The area of this triangle can be calculated using the formula for the area of a triangle in 3D space: \( \text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \| \vec{AB} \times \vec{AC} \| \), where \( \vec{AB} \) and \( \vec{AC} \) are vectors formed by the vertices of the triangle.
Step 4: Compute the vectors \( \vec{AB} \) and \( \vec{AC} \). Using the points (4, 0, 0), (0, 5, 0), and (0, 0, 20): - \( \vec{AB} = (0 - 4, 5 - 0, 0 - 0) = (-4, 5, 0) \). - \( \vec{AC} = (0 - 4, 0 - 0, 20 - 0) = (-4, 0, 20) \).
Step 5: Calculate the cross product \( \vec{AB} \times \vec{AC} \). Use the determinant formula for the cross product: \( \vec{AB} \times \vec{AC} = \begin{vmatrix} \mathbf{i} & \mathbf{j} & \mathbf{k} \\ -4 & 5 & 0 \\ -4 & 0 & 20 \end{vmatrix} \). Then, find the magnitude of the resulting vector and divide by 2 to get the area of the triangle.
