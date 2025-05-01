Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Consider the double integral int_0^2 int_{y^2}^{4} f(x, y) dx dy. Which of the following correctly expresses the integral with the order of integration reversed?
A
int_0^2 int_{4}^{y^2} f(x, y) dx dy
B
int_0^4 int_0^{sqrt{x}} f(x, y) dy dx
C
int_0^2 int_0^{y^2} f(x, y) dx dy
D
int_0^4 int_{x}^{2} f(x, y) dy dx
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to reverse the order of integration for the given double integral \( \int_0^2 \int_{y^2}^{4} f(x, y) \, dx \, dy \). This involves analyzing the region of integration and rewriting the limits accordingly.
Step 2: Visualize the region of integration. The inner integral \( \int_{y^2}^{4} \) indicates that \( x \) ranges from \( y^2 \) to \( 4 \), while the outer integral \( \int_0^2 \) shows that \( y \) ranges from \( 0 \) to \( 2 \). Plot these bounds on the \( xy \)-plane to understand the region.
Step 3: Determine the new bounds for \( x \) and \( y \) when reversing the order of integration. From the visualization, \( x \) ranges from \( 0 \) to \( 4 \), and for a fixed \( x \), \( y \) ranges from \( 0 \) to \( \sqrt{x} \). This is because \( y^2 = x \) implies \( y = \sqrt{x} \).
Step 4: Rewrite the integral with the reversed order of integration. The new integral becomes \( \int_0^4 \int_0^{\sqrt{x}} f(x, y) \, dy \, dx \), where \( x \) is integrated first and \( y \) second.
Step 5: Verify the correctness of the new integral. Ensure that the new bounds correctly describe the same region of integration as the original integral. The region described by \( x \) from \( 0 \) to \( 4 \) and \( y \) from \( 0 \) to \( \sqrt{x} \) matches the original region, confirming the reversal is accurate.
Watch next
Master Definition of the Definite Integral with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice