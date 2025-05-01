Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Solve the differential equation using variation of parameters: y'' + 3y' + 2y = 17 + e^x. Which of the following is the general solution?
A
y = C_1 e^{-x} + C_2 e^{-2x} + 17 + e^x
B
y = C_1 e^{-x} + C_2 e^{-2x} + 17x + x e^x
C
y = C_1 e^{2x} + C_2 e^{-3x} + 17x + e^x
D
y = C_1 e^{-x} + C_2 e^{-2x} + rac{17}{2} + rac{1}{6} e^x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of differential equation. The given equation is a second-order linear non-homogeneous differential equation: y'' + 3y' + 2y = 17 + e^x.
Step 2: Solve the corresponding homogeneous equation. The homogeneous equation is y'' + 3y' + 2y = 0. Solve this by finding the characteristic equation: r^2 + 3r + 2 = 0. Factorize the characteristic equation to find the roots, which will determine the complementary solution.
Step 3: Write the complementary solution. Based on the roots of the characteristic equation (r = -1 and r = -2), the complementary solution is y_c = C_1 e^{-x} + C_2 e^{-2x}, where C_1 and C_2 are constants.
Step 4: Use variation of parameters to find a particular solution. For the non-homogeneous term (17 + e^x), apply the method of variation of parameters. This involves finding two functions u_1(x) and u_2(x) that satisfy specific integrals derived from the complementary solution and the non-homogeneous term.
Step 5: Combine the complementary and particular solutions. The general solution is the sum of the complementary solution and the particular solution. After solving for u_1(x) and u_2(x), substitute them back to find the particular solution. The final general solution will be y = C_1 e^{-x} + C_2 e^{-2x} + (17/2) + (1/6)e^x.
Watch next
Master Classifying Differential Equations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice