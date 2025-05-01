Step 5: Combine the complementary and particular solutions. The general solution is the sum of the complementary solution and the particular solution. After solving for u_1(x) and u_2(x), substitute them back to find the particular solution. The final general solution will be y = C_1 e^{-x} + C_2 e^{-2x} + (17/2) + (1/6)e^x.