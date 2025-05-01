Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
Multiple Choice
Find the area enclosed by one loop of the curve r = sin(6\theta).
A
\frac{\pi}{24}
B
\frac{\pi}{8}
C
\frac{\pi}{6}
D
\frac{\pi}{12}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves finding the area enclosed by one loop of a polar curve. The formula for the area enclosed by a polar curve is A = \frac{1}{2} \int_{\theta_1}^{\theta_2} r^2 \, d\theta, where r is the polar function and \theta_1, \theta_2 are the bounds of integration.
Step 2: Identify the polar function r = \sin(6\theta). To find the bounds of integration (\theta_1 and \theta_2), determine the values of \theta where one loop of the curve is completed. A loop occurs when r returns to zero after completing a full cycle. Solve \sin(6\theta) = 0 to find these bounds.
Step 3: Solve \sin(6\theta) = 0. The solutions are \theta = 0, \frac{\pi}{6}, \frac{\pi}{3}, etc. For one loop, the bounds are \theta_1 = 0 and \theta_2 = \frac{\pi}{6}. These bounds will be used in the integral.
Step 4: Substitute r = \sin(6\theta) into the area formula. The integral becomes A = \frac{1}{2} \int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{6}} (\sin(6\theta))^2 \, d\theta. To simplify the integral, use the trigonometric identity (\sin(x))^2 = \frac{1 - \cos(2x)}{2}.
Step 5: Rewrite the integral using the identity: A = \frac{1}{2} \int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{6}} \frac{1 - \cos(12\theta)}{2} \, d\theta. Simplify further and evaluate the integral step by step to find the area enclosed by one loop of the curve.
