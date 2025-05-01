Step 3: Note that the region is bounded by x = 0 and x = 1. To find the area, set up the integral of the difference between the upper curve (y = 2x) and the lower curve (y = x^2 + 1) over the interval [0, 1]. The area is given by: ∫[0 to 1] [(2x) - (x^2 + 1)] dx.