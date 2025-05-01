Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
Multiple Choice
Which of the following integrals correctly represents the area of the region enclosed by the curves y = 4x, y = 16x, and y = 1/16x for x > 0?
A
integral from x = 1 to x = 4 of (16x - 4x) dx
B
integral from x = 0 to x = 1 of (16x - 4x) dx
C
integral from x = 0 to x = 1 of (4x - (1/16)x) dx
D
integral from x = 0 to x = 1 of (16x - (1/16)x) dx
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the integral that represents the area of the region enclosed by the curves y = 4x, y = 16x, and y = 1/16x for x > 0. The integral should represent the difference between the upper curve and the lower curve over the specified interval.
Step 2: Analyze the curves and their relationships. For x > 0, y = 16x is the upper curve, and y = 1/16x is the lower curve in the region of interest. The area is calculated by subtracting the lower curve from the upper curve.
Step 3: Determine the interval of integration. The problem specifies that the correct integral is over the interval x = 0 to x = 1. This interval corresponds to the region where the curves y = 16x and y = 1/16x enclose the area.
Step 4: Set up the integral. The area is given by the integral of the difference between the upper curve and the lower curve over the interval x = 0 to x = 1. This can be expressed as:
Step 5: Verify the setup. The integral correctly represents the area of the region enclosed by the curves y = 16x and y = 1/16x over the interval x = 0 to x = 1. The subtraction ensures that the area is calculated as the difference between the upper and lower curves.
