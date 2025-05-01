Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Average Value of a Function
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Find the average value f_{ave} of the function f(x) = 3x^2 + 4x on the interval [ -1, 3 ].
A
10
B
6
C
14
D
8
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the average value of a function f(x) on the interval [a, b]: f_{ave} = (1 / (b - a)) * ∫[a to b] f(x) dx.
Step 2: Identify the interval [a, b] and the function f(x). Here, a = -1, b = 3, and f(x) = 3x^2 + 4x.
Step 3: Set up the integral ∫[a to b] f(x) dx. This becomes ∫[-1 to 3] (3x^2 + 4x) dx.
Step 4: Compute the integral ∫[-1 to 3] (3x^2 + 4x) dx by finding the antiderivative of 3x^2 + 4x, which is (x^3 + 2x^2). Then evaluate this antiderivative at the bounds x = 3 and x = -1.
Step 5: Divide the result of the definite integral by (b - a), which is (3 - (-1)) = 4, to find f_{ave}.
Watch next
Master Average Value of a Function with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice