Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Average Value of a Function
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Find the average value f_{ave} of the function f(x) = 3x^2 + 8x on the interval [ -1, 5 ].
A
26
B
24
C
28
D
32
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the average value of a function f(x) on the interval [a, b]: f_{ave} = (1 / (b - a)) * ∫[a to b] f(x) dx. Here, a = -1 and b = 5.
Step 2: Set up the integral ∫[a to b] f(x) dx for the given function f(x) = 3x^2 + 8x. This becomes ∫[-1 to 5] (3x^2 + 8x) dx.
Step 3: Break the integral into two parts using the linearity of integration: ∫[-1 to 5] (3x^2 + 8x) dx = ∫[-1 to 5] 3x^2 dx + ∫[-1 to 5] 8x dx.
Step 4: Compute the antiderivative of each term. For 3x^2, the antiderivative is (3/3)x^3 = x^3. For 8x, the antiderivative is (8/2)x^2 = 4x^2. Substitute these into the integral.
Step 5: Evaluate the definite integrals by substituting the limits of integration (-1 and 5) into the antiderivatives. Then, divide the result by (b - a) = (5 - (-1)) = 6 to find f_{ave}.
Watch next
Master Average Value of a Function with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice