Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Average Value of a Function
Multiple Choice
Let f(x, y) = x^2 + y^2. Find the average value of f over the rectangle with vertices (0, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), and (0, 1).
A
5/2
B
3
C
7/3
D
2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the average value of a function f(x, y) over a region R. It is given by: . Here, the region R is the rectangle with vertices (0, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), and (0, 1).
Step 2: Calculate the area of the rectangle R. The width of the rectangle is 2 (from x = 0 to x = 2), and the height is 1 (from y = 0 to y = 1). Thus, the area of R is .
Step 3: Set up the double integral to compute the total value of f(x, y) over the rectangle. The function is , and the limits of integration are 0 to 2 for x and 0 to 1 for y. The integral is: .
Step 4: Evaluate the inner integral with respect to x first. For , treat y^2 as a constant. The result will be a function of y.
Step 5: Evaluate the outer integral with respect to y. Once the inner integral is computed, integrate the resulting expression over the interval y = 0 to y = 1. Finally, divide the result by the area of the rectangle (2) to find the average value of f(x, y).
