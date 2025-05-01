Step 3: Set up the double integral to compute the total value of f(x, y) over the rectangle. The function is f(x, y) = x^2 + y^2 , and the limits of integration are 0 to 2 for x and 0 to 1 for y. The integral is: \int_0^1 \int_0^2 (x^2 + y^2) \, dx \, dy .