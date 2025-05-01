Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given the graph of f(x) below, evaluate the definite integral int_{0}^{4} f(x) dx.
A
0
B
8
C
-4
D
4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The definite integral \( \int_{0}^{4} f(x) \, dx \) represents the area under the curve of \( f(x) \) from \( x = 0 \) to \( x = 4 \). If the graph of \( f(x) \) is provided, you will need to visually analyze the regions under the curve.
Step 2: Break the graph into geometric shapes. Look at the graph of \( f(x) \) between \( x = 0 \) and \( x = 4 \). Identify any regions that form simple geometric shapes, such as rectangles, triangles, or trapezoids.
Step 3: Calculate the area of each shape. Use the appropriate formulas for the areas of geometric shapes. For example, the area of a rectangle is \( \text{base} \times \text{height} \), and the area of a triangle is \( \frac{1}{2} \times \text{base} \times \text{height} \). Pay attention to whether the area is above or below the x-axis, as areas below the x-axis contribute negatively to the integral.
Step 4: Sum the areas. Add the areas of all the shapes together, taking into account their signs (positive for areas above the x-axis and negative for areas below the x-axis). This sum gives the value of the definite integral.
Step 5: Verify your result. Double-check your calculations and ensure that the sum of the areas matches the given answer, which is 8. This confirms that the integral \( \int_{0}^{4} f(x) \, dx \) evaluates to 8.
Watch next
Master Definition of the Definite Integral with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice