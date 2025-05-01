Step 3: Compute each term of the inner integral. For \( \int_0^1 4x\, dy \), the result is \( 4x \cdot y \) evaluated from \( y = 0 \) to \( y = 1 \). For \( \int_0^1 1\, dy \), the result is \( y \) evaluated from \( y = 0 \) to \( y = 1 \). For \( \int_0^1 xy\, dy \), the result is \( x \cdot \frac{y^2}{2} \) evaluated from \( y = 0 \) to \( y = 1 \).