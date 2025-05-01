Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Average Value of a Function
Multiple Choice
What is the average value of the function f(x) = x^2 over the interval [1, 3]?
A
7/2
B
5
C
13/3
D
4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the average value of a function f(x) over an interval [a, b], which is given by: . Here, the interval is [1, 3] and the function is f(x) = x².
Step 2: Substitute the values of a = 1, b = 3, and f(x) = x² into the formula: . Simplify the denominator to get .
Step 3: Compute the definite integral . The antiderivative of x² is . Apply the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus: .
Step 4: Simplify the expression for the definite integral: . Thus, .
Step 5: Multiply the result of the integral by to find the average value: . The average value of the function f(x) = x² over the interval [1, 3] is .
